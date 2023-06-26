Judge to decide if man, accused of raping, killing niece, will have criminal history referenced in trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge will decide on Monday whether Jonathan Quiles — who is accused of raping and killing 16-year-old Iyana Sawyer and her unborn child — will have his past accusations and crimes referenced in his trial.

Normally, during trials, past crimes or convictions are not mentioned, however, prosecutors would like the judge to waive that to help get justice for Sawyer and her family.

Quiles’ criminal history starts with him being accused of sexually assaulting an unknown minor in December 2017, according to a 2019 arrest report.

The girl, whose name is not mentioned in the report, spent the night at Quiles home to babysit his 3-year-old daughter when he sexually battered her.

That unknown girl told her mother about what happened one year later, according to the report.

Around the time the 2017 crime was reported, Sawyer, the niece he’s accused of killing, disappeared.

The last time Sawyer was seen was on December 19th, 2018. She had traveled to her uncle’s job at a salvage yard on North Main Street after school, according to court records.

Police believe the 16-year-old was shot and killed and placed into a dumpster taken to the Otis Road Landfill. Investigators looked through 5,500 tons of trash, but her body was never found.

Quiles has been in jail for the last four years.

Quiles is expected to be in court at 1 p.m. on Monday.

News4JAX will provide updates to this story once information becomes available.