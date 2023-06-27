2 firefighters injured while battling fire at firewood plant in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Fire Rescue is asking the community for prayers for two firefighters injured in the line of duty.

County officials say at 3:06pm Monday, Fire Rescue Units from Alachua County Fire Rescue, Newberry, and High Springs were dispatched to Southern Fuelwood in Newberry. This is a business that deals in wood products such as mulch, firewood, compost, and wood chips.

At the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from a metal building with wood stacked on pallets inside. When trying to gain entry into the building, a door weighing hundreds of pounds fell off its hinges and struck a Newberry firefighter and an Alachua County firefighter. Both were taken to the hospital with blunt-force injuries to their legs.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, one of the firefighters was released with minor injuries and the other will require surgery Wednesday to repair a broken leg.