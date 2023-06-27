95º

Putnam County woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for DUI manslaughter

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

62-year-old Debra Caruso-Cloer (News4JAX)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman convicted of DUI manslaughter was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Debra Caruso-Cloer, 62, was driving while intoxicated last year on State Road 100 when she crashed head-on into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle she hit was identified as Glen Smoak.

The impact caused his car to be pushed into another vehicle. Smoak died in the crash.

In addition to being sentenced to prison, Caruso-Cloer’s will never be allowed to obtain a driver’s license after she is released from custody.

