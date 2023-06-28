1 dead, 1 in critical condition after driver loses control of vehicle on U.S. 17

Map of where the fatal crash happened on U.S. 17 on Tuesday night.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old woman is dead, and a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. 17 on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car was traveling southbound on US-17, south of CR-15A, when the driver lost control, FHP said.

The car went off the roadway and collided with the ditch drain culvert, which made the vehicle go airborne, according to FHP.

It then ran into some trees.

The driver and the passenger were taken to a local hospital, but the woman passenger did not make it, FHP said.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.