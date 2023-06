(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 30-year-old woman is dead after being hit head-on by another vehicle on I-295 and Duval Road on Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

After the woman was hit head-on, her vehicle overturned.

The other driver is seriously injured.

It’s unknown if that woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, FHP said.