‘Bluey’s Big Play’ is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bluey and Bingo — two pups who love to turn everyday family life into endless, playful adventures — are coming to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts!

The #1 kids show on Disney Junior and Disney Channel is coming to Jacksonville on July 8 and July 9.

“Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush,” according to a release. “Join Bluey, Bingo, Bandit & Chilli in ‘a glorious celebration of everything you love about the show’ (The Guardian), featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life!”

Tickets begin around $34 for balcony seats. The VIP Package includes a post-show Meet & Greet Photo opportunity with Bluey Costume Character, Bluey VIP Lanyard and Bluey VIP Gift.

Showtimes on July 8 and July 9 are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Click here for tickets and more information.

Click play on the video below to get a sneak peek of Bluey’s Big Play!