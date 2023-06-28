‘I’m out thousands of dollars’: Flight delays, cancellations cause travel mess at JAX

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Storms and staffing shortages continue to cause delays for people flying in and out of Florida, and the whole U.S. on Wednesday morning.

More than 1,200 flights have already been canceled across the country on Monday morning, according to Flight Aware. This includes nine flights at Jacksonville International Airport. Ten flights are delayed at JIA.

Some people who were planning to fly out of Jacksonville on Wednesday said the earliest they’re expecting to get on a flight is Friday.

There was a long line at the United Airlines front desk when News4JAX crews arrived at 6 a.m. United gave travelers a few explanations for the delays.

News4JAX spoke with one woman who found out her flight to Washington D.C. was canceled because of the weather.

Katina Williams, who was set to fly to Las Vegas, found out around 3 a.m. through an email from United that her flight was canceled because of a staffing issue.

“I am just hoping that they rectify the situation,” Williams said. “I really feel like they should give me a refund for my hotel and my flight back from Vegas because all of that is down the drain now. I am out thousands of dollars because of this flight.”

Abdul Muhammad was here in Northeast Florida for a family reunion and is trying to get a flight to Philadelphia, so he and his family can get home to New Jersey.

He said Frontier Airlines never gave an explanation of why their flight was canceled on Monday and there’s no guarantee he will get on one Wednesday.

“I am afraid right now,” Muhammad said. “I am afraid and I have empathy for the other people that flew with United. I am afraid that I may not get home. I am discouraged right now. Very discouraged. I want to go home.”