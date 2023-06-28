Update expected for long-awaited Emerald Trail project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is expecting an update on Wednesday about the Emerald Trail Project, which is a planned 30-mile trail that will connect 14 historic neighborhoods to downtown.

Not only will the trail connect those 14 historic neighborhoods to downtown, but it’ll also connect them to the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek and Hogans Creek. Sixteen schools, two colleges and 21 parks will also be linked, along with businesses, restaurants and retail shops.

A couple of weeks ago, the words “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” went up at the new city park in LaVilla. The park is named after the song written by John Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson in the late 1800s. This park is one of the connectors on the Emerald Trail.

The entire Emerald Trail project is scheduled to finish by 2029.

The announcement is expected to happen at 9 a.m.