JSO searching for 10-year-old girl who ran off after argument with parent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 10-year-old Aubrielle Noel Gordon.

Aubrielle left her residence off Alta Drive on the Northside just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday after an argument with a parent.

She is described as a Black female, 4′8″, 100 pounds, with black and purple braids, wearing a dark purple shirt, blue shorts and multi-colored (pink, purple, and white) shoes.

If you have seen Aubrielle, or have information that could assist in this search, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.