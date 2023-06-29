92º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Just graduated from a Clay County school? Interested in being a firefighter? Read this

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Clay County, Community
Pictures shows Clay County Fire Rescue's logo. (Credit: Clay County Fire Rescue)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Recent Clay County graduates are invited to trade their backpacks for hose packs through the Non-Certified Firefighter Program.

The program pays for training for any Clay County school alumnus who starts a career with Clay County Fire Rescue.

CCFR will host an information session about the program on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at the Clay County Administration Building Boardroom, which is on the fourth floor at 477 Houston St. in Green Cove Springs.

The program is available to all new Clay County schools alumni.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

email