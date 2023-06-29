Just graduated from a Clay County school? Interested in being a firefighter? Read this

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Recent Clay County graduates are invited to trade their backpacks for hose packs through the Non-Certified Firefighter Program.

The program pays for training for any Clay County school alumnus who starts a career with Clay County Fire Rescue.

CCFR will host an information session about the program on Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m. at the Clay County Administration Building Boardroom, which is on the fourth floor at 477 Houston St. in Green Cove Springs.

The program is available to all new Clay County schools alumni.