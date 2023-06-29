St. Johns County Administrator suddenly resigns

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Board of County Commission (BOCC) announced Thursday it received a written resignation from County Administrator Hunter Conrad.

The reason for the resignation was not announced, but local media have recently reported workplace culture issues involving Conrad.

Conrad had been in the position for over three years.

“During this time, I’ve been given the opportunity to work beside some of the finest, most servant-hearted people in our community. The employees of St. Johns County care greatly about their work but even more about the people they serve. I believe this is what has and will continue to separate St. Johns County from everywhere else,” Conrad wrote in his resignation letter.

The BOCC had scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss Conrad but it has since been canceled to provide more time for reviewing his resignation and a separation agreement.

The BOCC will review the resignation and discuss a separation agreement at the July 18 BOCC Regular Meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. before voting on the terms.

“The St. Johns County Board of County Commission thanks Hunter Conrad for his years of leadership and guiding us through the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple hurricanes, and other community challenges. We want to reassure the community we serve that services will continue, and the exciting projects and programs we have in place will move forward with rejuvenated energy. We have 1,400 professional and passionate employees who will continue service to our citizens and visitors. We will strive to improve with a commitment to public service that is stronger than ever,” BOCC Chairman Christian Whitehurst said in a statement.

County staff will continue to report to Deputy County Administrators Joy Andrews and Brad Bradley to maintain a continuity of operations.