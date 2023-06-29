‘Take it slow, be courteous’: Sea Tow sends warning ahead of July 4th

Know before you boat: These are the safety tips officials want you to know before sailing

The Fourth of July, along with other summer holidays, typically account for more than one-third of all boating-related accidents and deaths, according to the American Boating Association.

Sea Tow Services International CEO Capt. Joseph Frohnhoefer III said people rushing, not paying attention and not being courteous on the water can be problematic for not only themselves but for others who are also trying to have a good time.

The service is available for boaters who might be stranded or broken down on the water, and the Fourth of July is the busiest time of year for the company.

Frohnhoefer said here are crucial things people can do to have a fun time but also stay safe while doing it:

Boaters should create and map out a plan for their time on the water.

Everyone onboard should know where to locate a life vest and how to put it on properly.

Boaters should know appropriate and effective ways to communicate with other skippers out on the water.

Boaters should also have a noisemaker, like an air horn or another device, are also very helpful to get other boaters’ attention if you need help immediately.

Make sure you designate a skipper who will be sober. No one should operate a boat while drinking alcohol or under the influence of drugs.

“It is very important to be courteous,” Frohnhoefer said. “Do not be in a hurry. Be respectful of others on the water. Not everybody is necessarily an expert out there. Take it slow. Be courteous.”

Frohnhoefer said it is also a good idea to hold onto the boat when it is moving to brace for any sudden or abrupt moves.

“It is a dynamic environment that you are operating in,” he said. “It is forever-changing due to wind, carrots, other boaters, weeks. When it happens, it can happen really fast.”

Safety 7 boating checklist

If you are planning to watch fireworks from a boat this year, consider getting to your desired spot and dropping an anchor early. You do not want to be too close to the barge where the fireworks are being launched.

After the display, do not be in a rush to leave.

“There is always that one person speeding by, creating that wake and creating more of a dangerous situation,” Frohnhoefer said.

Being vigilant and taking your time is a good combination when trying to have fun on the water.

To contact Sea Tow Services, call: 904-220-7500.