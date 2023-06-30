Baker County deputy kills knife-wielding man accused of holding victim hostage, using them as ‘human shield’

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said one of its deputies killed a man Thursday night after the man was seen holding a 63-year-old woman hostage with a knife in Sanderson.

According to Sheriff Scotty Rhoden, when deputies showed up to a camper Thursday, they found James Tabbot, 36, had taken the woman hostage and armed himself with a large knife.

Deputies tried to negotiate with the Orange Park man who barricaded himself inside the camper on Friendship Place for “a long period of time,” but he didn’t listen, deputies said.

After unsuccessful attempts to have the victim released from harm’s way, deputies entered the camper and saw the man holding the victim like a “human shield” with one arm around her throat while holding the large knife beside her head, deputies said.

The suspect didn’t listen to commands, deputies said, and one deputy fired at him.

The suspect later died, Rhoden said, adding that no deputies were hurt.

Rhoden asked for the community to pray for everyone involved in the “very difficult situation.”

Rhoden said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is the agency responsible for investigating the officer-involved shooting and further information will be released at FDLE’s discretion.