‘Below our expectations’: State test results show Duval County schools underperforming in English, math

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools ranked below the state average in English language arts and math for the 2022-2023 school year, according to newly released results from the Florida Department of Education.

The data released Thursday included results from standardized tests like the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) and B.E.S.T. End-of-Course for subjects including English language arts, math, algebra, geometry, science, biology, social studies and U.S. history.

DCPS said that students did well on end-of-course exams in subjects like algebra, geometry and biology, but performed below the state average in English and math.

Other districts in Florida outperformed Duval County in these areas as well, the district said.

“Duval County Public Schools outperformed the state in algebra, geometry and biology. However, our overall results in English language arts and mathematics were below our expectations,” Dr. Dana Kriznar, DCPS superintendent. “Clearly, we must reassess our strategies surrounding instruction and curriculum and immediately begin working toward positive change. Our students and community must know they can count on us to improve, and working toward academic improvement will be the focus of my time in this role.”

