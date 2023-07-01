‘He actually saved my life’: Fernandina Beach teen saved from rip current uses social media to track down rescuer

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Social media connects an 18-year-old who was rescued from a rip current to the man who saved her life.

Amari Holcey was visiting the beach on Wednesday evening with her friends.

It was around 7 p.m. and the waters were a little rough but that didn’t stop the group from testing the waves.

“I love to get in the water but after going through what I went through I don’t want to get back in,” Holcey said.

Holcey soon realized she was caught in a trip current and couldn’t get out. It was her first time experiencing one and she didn’t have a clue what to do.

“Once I realized I couldn’t touch the ground and I was not moving back towards the shore, I panicked. I started yelling for help. My friends got worried for me. They did try to help me a little bit, but when you’re panicking, you’re drowning, pushing other people down,” Holcey said.

That’s when a man on a surfer board came to her rescue.

“The surfboard was so vibrant. It was all I could see. And when he got to me he told me everything was going to be okay and to get on his surfboard, and it was a strong fight,” Holcey said. “He actually saved my life.”

The man, who is named Forrest, brought her back to shore safely, and first responders took her to the hospital.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to thank Forrest, so she made a Facebook post asking people to help her find the man. It received hundreds of comments and multiple shares, leading her to connect with Forrest.

She wrote him the following message:

“Hello, I just want to thank you so much for the bravery you showed Wednesday evening I was very scared and had no idea what to do I just wanted to give you a good thanks for saving my life. God bless you.”

Although the 18-year-old is still shaken up about the near drowning, she is thankful for Forrest and glad she had an opportunity to express her gratitude to him.

Holcey urges everyone celebrating the Fourth of July holiday to exercise caution while in the waters. It’s always recommended to swim by lifeguards and pay attention to the advisory flags.