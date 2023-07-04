Orange Park nursing home office manager accused of stealing from resident trust fund accounts

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The former office manager of an Orange Park nursing and rehab facility has been accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from resident trust fund accounts for personal benefit.

Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the Orange Park Police Department said Priscilla Sluder has been arrested and faces one count of grand theft -- $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, which is a second-degree felony.

Sluder worked as an assistant business manager for The Palms Nursing and Rehab at Orange Park, a 120-bed nursing facility. According to the investigation, Sluder took cash from the Patient Trust Fund, an account set up for residents to access cash for personal items. Investigators said she stole funds for more than two years, totaling $29,504 from at least 40 patients.

The Palms reimbursed all the patients’ accounts and fired Sluder.

“Florida seniors should not have to worry about their personal funds being stolen, especially from a manager of a nursing facility who is supposed to be looking out for them. The defendant’s actions are shameful, and I am grateful for my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit stopping this grand theft,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said.

Attorney General Moody’s MFCU will prosecute the case through an agreement with the State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.