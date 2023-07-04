Pregnant woman, 70-year-old man among 3 victims of Jacksonville shooting sparked by argument

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A shooting in Northwest Jacksonville on Monday night left three people injured, including a pregnant woman.

It happened at a home on Friden Drive near Ken Knight Drive while five people were inside.

According to a victim of the shooting who spoke with News4JAX on Tuesday, it all started as a lover’s quarrel between the alleged shooter, his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.

Edward Thompson, 70, is one of the three people who was injured. He took a bullet to his jaw.

Thompson said the second gunshot victim was hit three times and is now in the hospital fighting for his life. The pregnant woman who was taken to the hospital suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, he said. There is no word on her condition or the condition of her baby.

Thompson and other witnesses told News4JAX that after the pregnant woman’s angry ex-boyfriend left the house, he began shooting through the window.

Thompson said no one inside the house expected gunfire.

“We were just standing here talking and all of a sudden, five shots rang through the kitchen window,” he said. “The first one hit me. The second one and the third one hit his girlfriend and Charles. This whole place was full of blood.”

Doctors told Thompson he was very lucky to be alive.

So far, there is no word on whether police were able to capture the shooter.