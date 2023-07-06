JSO unsure if decomposed body found on front porch of Lakeshore home that of missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Wednesday on the front porch of a home in the Lakeshore neighborhood.

JSO said the remains were found around 3 p.m. at a home on Colonial Avenue and one person at the home was detained during what JSO called a “death investigation.” That person is cooperating, JSO said.

As of Wednesday, it’s unclear if the remains are connected to a recent report of a missing woman who was last seen in the area.

According to the Justice Coalition, Heather Sheppard, 43, has been missing since last Thursday and was last seen on the same street. Sheppard’s daughter said she hasn’t had many updates yet but is waiting for some answers.

JSO did confirm that Sheppard has stayed at the home where the body was found.

JSO said the remains were so decomposed officers were not immediately able to identify who the person was. It’s unclear if it was a male or female, but JSO did say the person was white.

The medical examiner will attempt to determine the identity of the remains as well as the cause of death, JSO said.

“What we were told by the family was that they always had daily contact. The former husband, ex-husband talked to Heather daily. And then Heather, the mother, was on Facebook often during the day,” said Robert Bracewell with the Justice Coalition.

News4JAX did see JSO focusing its investigation on a car and called a locksmith out here to open it. Investigators were later seen taking things out of that car.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO.