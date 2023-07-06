News4JAX meteorologist weighs in as Earth sees record high temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The temperature on Earth reached an all-time high on Wednesday for the second day in a row.

The heatwave in Northeast Florida continues Thursday as people are doing all they can to stay cool.

Even though the Jacksonville area is not under a heat advisory anymore, it is still going to feel pretty hot.

One thing people should remember to do is to drink water before you get thirsty.

Being in this heat can be dangerous and deadly, so it is also important to know where your children are, and make sure kids or pets are not left in cars.

News4JAX meteorologist, Mark Collins, said it does not take long for someone to have heat stroke.

“Just 20 minutes is all it takes to get close to 120° in the car,” Collins said. “People think that heat related deaths are just in the summertime but is a year-round thing.”

There have been 9 heat-related deaths for children under 5 years old in the United States who were left in hot cars, according to the National Weather Service. Four of those deaths happened in Florida.

It is important to also monitor people 65 and older, which is an age group that is susceptible to heat stroke.

There are places available, especially for those who may not have access to air conditioning.

“There are always the libraries, they’re always cool places to go,” Collins said. “You can go into an indoor shopping mall. One of my favorite places is out in the backyard under a porch or awning or a park under a shady tree. Try to get someplace outside of your home, especially if you are elderly and you cannot open windows and you do not have the AC.”

The peak heat hours for this heat are any time from 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m.

If you can, stay out of the heat for long periods of time.