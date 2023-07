JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found the two children that went missing in the Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road area around 7:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The two, who are siblings and live out of state, were spending time with family in Jacksonville and were reported missing after leaving the residence.

11-year-old Angel Ja’Lahya Nixon and 9-year-old Kayden Marley Nixon are safe.