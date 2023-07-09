Middleburg ice cream parlor robbed when woman caught on camera stealing...flowers

A Dreamette ice cream shop in Middleburg was robbed in broad daylight when a woman was caught on camera stealing flowers right out of the soil in front of the parlor.

The owners were shocked to learn that someone stole flowers when they returned from vacation. They said nozzles have been stolen off their hoses, but they would have never thought about flowers.

The owners said they don’t know who the woman in the video was.

As a beloved ice cream parlor in the community, Dreamette gained more exposure after the owners posted the video online.

“Obviously we knew people loved the shop but you know I think it’s surprising to see that many people actually love us. That’s really nice to see. Small town Middleburg, the community comes together,” Kourtney, co-owner, said

Someone even replaced the flowers, and Kourtney said she plans to post that person’s photo as a sign of appreciation.

The couple made light of the situation, even though they were angry at first, saying that they would probably add a flower-flavored ice cream to the menu or every time around this year, have a sale that references the flowers being stolen.