JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly couple was found dead Sunday night in what Jacksonville Beach police believe is an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check at a home on 8th Street when they found a man and woman dead inside.

The report did not specify the cause of death.

Detectives are investigating but believe the incident is a result of a murder-suicide.

Police said it will not release the victims’ identities.