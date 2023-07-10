Sulzbacher provides hot weather relief for unsheltered homeless residents of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During this dangerous heat wave, Sulzbacher announced Monday it is prepared to provide hot weather relief for the area’s unsheltered homeless.

Seven days a week, Sulzbacher’s Urban Rest Stop is open until 5:30 p.m. The provides air-conditioned areas for people who do not have a shelter bed. Water, snacks, meals, and medical care are available at Sulzbacher’s downtown campus to participants of the Urban Rest Stop program.

Additionally, on any day that the temperature is projected to rise to 95 degrees or above, unsheltered single women in need of relief from the heat will be welcome to remain at the Urban Rest Stop overnight. Unsheltered single men will have overnight accommodations available at City Rescue Mission.

Unsheltered single women are directed to go to the Urban Rest Stop at Sulzbacher’s downtown campus at 611 E. Adams Street by 5:30 p.m to sign up for an overnight stay.