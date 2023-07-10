75º

🗣️ Talk to us: Have you used Ozempic or Wegovy?

Our Solutionaries team wants to hear your story and help answer questions

Vic Micolucci, I-Team reporter, anchor

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

Josh Beauchamp, Audience Development Director

Diet pills for weight loss. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

It’s one of the hottest topics in modern medicine.

A smattering of new weight-loss drugs is finally helping those fighting the battle of the bulge. You’ve probably heard the names and seen the non-stop commercial blitz on TV. Be honest, you’ve caught yourself singing, “Oh! Oh! Oh! Ozempic!” haven’t you?

That drug, along with Wegovy and Mounjaro, are garnering the most attention and while they seem to be solving a problem that millions of Americans have been facing for decades, there are still a lot of questions about them.

How do they work? What are the long-lasting effects? Do you have to use them for the rest of your life to keep the weight off?

While we are planning to get experts to answer those for you, we’d love to hear from anyone who has already used one of these medications. Please tell us your story in the form below. Give us as many details as you’re comfortable with. Did you start the medication because it was prescribed for something else and you just happened to reap the weight-loss benefit? Did you start simply for weight loss? How successful has your journey been?

If you’re up for it, we might contact you to see if you’d be up to speaking with either Vic Micolucci or Tiffany Salameh for their Solutionaries story.

Thanks!

Lifetime Jacksonville resident anchors the 8 and 9 a.m. weekday newscasts and is part of the News4Jax I-Team.

Tiffany comes home to Jacksonville, FL from WBND in South Bend, Indiana. She went to Mandarin High School and UNF. Tiffany is a former WJXT intern, and is joining the team in 2023 as Consumer Investigative Reporter and member of the I-TEAM.

