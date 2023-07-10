🗣️ Talk to us: Have you used Ozempic or Wegovy?

It’s one of the hottest topics in modern medicine.

A smattering of new weight-loss drugs is finally helping those fighting the battle of the bulge. You’ve probably heard the names and seen the non-stop commercial blitz on TV. Be honest, you’ve caught yourself singing, “Oh! Oh! Oh! Ozempic!” haven’t you?

That drug, along with Wegovy and Mounjaro, are garnering the most attention and while they seem to be solving a problem that millions of Americans have been facing for decades, there are still a lot of questions about them.

How do they work? What are the long-lasting effects? Do you have to use them for the rest of your life to keep the weight off?

While we are planning to get experts to answer those for you, we’d love to hear from anyone who has already used one of these medications. Please tell us your story in the form below. Give us as many details as you’re comfortable with. Did you start the medication because it was prescribed for something else and you just happened to reap the weight-loss benefit? Did you start simply for weight loss? How successful has your journey been?

If you’re up for it, we might contact you to see if you’d be up to speaking with either Vic Micolucci or Tiffany Salameh for their Solutionaries story.

Thanks!