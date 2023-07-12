Let us know: How is paying more for food, housing and insurance affecting your life?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The price of food, gas, and houses keeps going up — even if it appears to be slowing.
The latest report from the Consumer Price Index says consumer prices overall increased 3% from a year earlier. Although it increased, it is down from 4% in May, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.
We want to know: are you paying more for food, housing and insurance? How has the cost of living affected your life? Let us know below.
According to today’s CPI release, price increases over the year include:
- Pet Food: +12.1%
- Bread: +11.5%
- Fruits and Vegetables: +8.8%
- Rent: +8.3%
- Baby Food and Formula: +7.5%
- All Food: +5.7%
- Electricity: +5.4%