Let us know: How is paying more for food, housing and insurance affecting your life?

FILE - A man pushes a shopping cart outside a supermarket in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 31, 2023. Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The price of food, gas, and houses keeps going up — even if it appears to be slowing.

The latest report from the Consumer Price Index says consumer prices overall increased 3% from a year earlier. Although it increased, it is down from 4% in May, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.

According to today’s CPI release, price increases over the year include: