Let us know: How is paying more for food, housing and insurance affecting your life?

Inflation cooled for a 12th straight month in June

Tiffany Salameh, News4JAX Consumer Investigative Reporter , Jacksonville

FILE - A man pushes a shopping cart outside a supermarket in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 31, 2023. Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags or to stop more interest rate hikes that will raise the cost of borrowing across the economy. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (Martin Meissner, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The price of food, gas, and houses keeps going up — even if it appears to be slowing.

The latest report from the Consumer Price Index says consumer prices overall increased 3% from a year earlier. Although it increased, it is down from 4% in May, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.

We want to know: are you paying more for food, housing and insurance? How has the cost of living affected your life? Let us know below.

According to today’s CPI release, price increases over the year include:

  • Pet Food: +12.1%
  • Bread: +11.5%
  • Fruits and Vegetables: +8.8%
  • Rent: +8.3%
  • Baby Food and Formula: +7.5%
  • All Food: +5.7%
  • Electricity: +5.4%

