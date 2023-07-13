Eastside community torn about impact of ‘stadium of the future’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eastside residents have mixed feelings about the impact that the stadium of the future will have on their neighborhood.

The Jaguars hosted a meeting with the Eastside community Wednesday to discuss the impact the TIAA Bank Field stadium renovations could have on the neighborhood while explaining plans to work with the neighborhood through the transformation project.

This meeting was different from the community huddles the Jags hosted to receive feedback about the newly announced stadium plans.

The $2 billion price tag split between the city and the Jaguars could also cause a rift in the Eastside community, with some residents saying the upgraded stadium would benefit the neighborhood while others think it could cause more harm than good.

Maria Hughes said she grew up on the Eastside and attended the meeting. She sees the change as a blessing to the community.

“We’ve been built up again. What used to be, it’s coming back and it’s great help for the community. Even in a renovation, I’m saying more jobs, more opportunities that are coming forward. I think that a good thing for the Eastside community,” Hughes said.

David Jones did not attend the meeting but said his family has lived in the area for over 80 years and is skeptical about what will happen.

He believes investors are already buying property in the neighborhood, which he said would not be good for the residents.

“We already know that when they get ready to come through here to take whatever they want to take, they’re going to come up with all kinds of laws and rules. They’re going to take it. That’s what they do here,” Jones said.

A spokesperson for the Jaguars said that the team feels like the meeting was successful and enjoyed getting out in the community.

The community group Historic Eastside said it’s working to ensure families will not be displaced and has already spoken with Mayor Donna Deegan’s transition team about concerns that some residents may become prices out of the area.

The group is hopeful that the Stadium of the future will benefit the entire Eastside neighborhood as well as the rest of Jacksonville.

The Jags also said it is computing the results of those meetings to put in a report and make available to the public soon.