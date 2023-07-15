JSO looking for man reported missing under suspicious circumstances

JSO searching for 32-year-old Steven Keenan, who was reported missing by his family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing under suspicious circumstances in the Arlington neighborhood.

Steven Keenan, 32, was reported missing by family members, who are concerned for his safety.

Keenan is 6 foot 1 inches and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a stripe and black shoes with white soles. He was not wearing a shirt.

If you have any information about his location, call 904-630-0500.