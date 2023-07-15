Mother clings to hope that her son will receive justice years after his remains were found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a teen who disappeared and whose remains were found a year later in the woods in Northwest Jacksonville is still hoping for justice five years later.

Corbin Johnson was reported missing after he disappeared after his job interview in 2018. One year later, his remains were found in a wooded area. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it suspected foul play in his death because of the way his body was positioned.

Melissa Jackson, Corbin’s mother, said she will never forget the day his remains were found.

“I really couldn’t identify him. I know, I can tell you every day I went to work. I will have my days I would cry, come back to my desk to work,” she said. “I didn’t get a chance to see. I saw him on a picture and I wish I hadn’t because I can’t unsee that.”

Jackson said the police could identify her son from a chip in his arm from surgery.

“I was told that when you’re out there that long, grueling, nothing is left,” Jackson said. “It was only three of his bones that were missing.”

Although it’s been five years with no leads on what happened or who could have done this to her son, Jackson isn’t giving up.

“Keep living. You just have to keep getting up,” Jackson said.