Woman found dead in Northside smoke shop one day after Fourth of July identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A family learned about the death of a loved one nine days after her body was found in a Northside smoke shop.

The investigation began on July 5 when 38-year-old Jennifer Khoraizat was found dead. There was very little information about her death at the time of her discovery.

According to an incident report, her body and drugs were found inside a now-closed smoke shop on Norwood Avenue. The report did not mention what kind of drugs were found or if the substance they found field tested for an actual illegal substance.

JSO classified her death as a homicide.

The owner of the shop, who discovered her body, said she had blood on her face, but he would not say why she was there.

The owner was close friends with Khoraizat’s husband. The owner would not speak on Khoraizat’s death but instead referred us to speak with her husband, who was staying with his mother and two children he shared with his deceased wife. He was unavailable to speak.

Khoriazat’s father, Buddy Hinson, lives in another county and was shocked to learn about her death.

“I am blessed that Channel 4 reached out to ask me questions today because if it wasn’t for y’all, I would probably never know what happened to my daughter,” Hinson said. “Thank you for calling me. It floored me and it broke my heart, but if it wasn’t for you calling me, I would not know. I was thinking my daughter was not calling me.”

He said the last time he spoke to his daughter was June 18. Now, he wants to get to the bottom of what actually happened to his daughter and why he wasn’t notified.

“I’m hoping the police keep investigating so we can find out what happened to Jennifer. Because it wasn’t an overdose. Now it’s listed as a homicide,” Hinson said.

JSO has not released any information about Khoriazat’s cause of death.