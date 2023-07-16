Jax Charity Basketball Game returning Saturday; raising money for Duval County homeless students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville charity basketball game is less than a week away from tipping off.

A pickup game between selected high school players and local celebrities is set for Saturday, July 22 at Paxon School for Advanced Studies starting at 6 p.m.

It is more than just a game. It raises money to help students in Duval County who are experiencing homelessness.

It is a key mission for the I’m A Star Foundation, which is a student-led leadership program.

Jordan Sanders, Damaya Dukes and Jaime Edwards are helping organize the game.

“It makes me feel kind of sad because a lot of people don’t realize how fortunate they truly are,” said Sanders, who is a about to start his freshman year at Raines High School.

“If we are not going to do it, then who is going to do it?,” Dukes said, who has been with the foundation for five years. “They are depending on us as leaders, children, or students ourselves, to help the same students that come to our schools, or in the same community as us.”

“It is unfair,” said Edwards about students who are dealing with homelessness. Edwards is entering 8th grade and has been with the program for three years. “Some students really do not have a home to go [and] lay their head at night.”

The goal this year is to raise $50,000 for the more than 3,200 students who are experiencing homelessness in Duval County right now, according to the foundation.

Local high school basketball players are going to take on selected “local celebrities” on the court.

Charles Griggs is one of those celebrities who has competed in the game every time it has happened.

He is representing the mentor program-- 100 Black Men of Jacksonville.

Duval County school board member Darryl Willie is hooping in the game for the first time.

“We have a number of homeless students who show up to our schools every day not really knowing what their situation is going to be,” Willie said. “Everybody deserves to have that home or that roof over their head, or at least the resources to make it through the situation that they are in.”

“I think that is a sad data point for us as a community to have to live with,” Griggs said. “This is an opportunity for us to stand up and make a difference.”

The charity basketball game started in 2013.

Since then, more than $126,000 has been raised to help homeless students in Duval County with things like rental deposits, doctor and dental fees, school uniforms, toiletries, food vouchers, bedding, sports equipment, school supplies, graduation, SAT, ACT and college applications.

The last time the exhibition happened was in 2018.

News4Jax anchor and I-Team reporter Vic Micolucci participated as a “local celebrity.”

Dukes believes the event is going to be full of action and fun but knows the reason for the game is much bigger.

“I could be in the same position,” Dukes said. “I feel like it is very important for everyone to come out and help support the community. It is very important to come out and recognize and become aware of these things that are in our community, that plague our community.”

Tickets for the game can be purchased online or at the door.

They cost $10 for adults and $7 for kids.

More information about the game and cause: https://im-a-star.ticketleap.com/jaxhelps/