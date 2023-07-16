Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb on Beach Boulevard: FHP

JAKCSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old motorcyclist is dead after an early Sunday morning crash on Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was riding a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle on Beach Blvd east of Beachwood Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when, according to troopers, he lost control for unknown reasons and collided with a curb.

The driver was thrown off the motorcycle into the grass along with the bike, FHP said.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he died.

FHP is investigating the crash.