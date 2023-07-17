1,000 jobs up for grabs during Thursday’s job fair event in Jacksonville

(Alex Slitz, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 30 companies in various industries are looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs throughout Jacksonville.

The hiring event will occur at The Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Companies will be looking to fill entry-level, seasoned professionals, various leadership positions, full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available as well as work-from-home opportunities.

Job seekers can learn more about this event and pre-register here.