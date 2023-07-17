87º

Local News

1,000 jobs up for grabs during Thursday’s job fair event in Jacksonville

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Hiring event, Jacksonville, Duval County, Job fair
(AP Photo/Alex Slizt) (Alex Slitz, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 30 companies in various industries are looking to fill more than 1,000 jobs throughout Jacksonville.

The hiring event will occur at The Prime Osborn Convention Center in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Companies will be looking to fill entry-level, seasoned professionals, various leadership positions, full-time, part-time and seasonal positions available as well as work-from-home opportunities.

Job seekers can learn more about this event and pre-register here.

1,000 jobs up for grabs during Thursday's job fair event in Jacksonville (News4JAX)

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

email

twitter

instagram