Florida State Guard training prompts controversy

STARKE, Fla. – The re-launch of the Florida State Guard under Gov. Ron DeSantis is drawing criticism from some volunteers who say the training is more militaristic than they were led to believe.

One veteran undergoing training at Camp Blanding even called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, claiming he was treated roughly for raising questions about volunteers’ training for the State Guard.

According to the incident report, that volunteer claimed he was a victim of battery and false imprisonment by trainers on base a few weeks ago.

Another former guard volunteer, who wants to remain anonymous, told News4JAX several experienced people resigned from the Guard after they felt like they were misled about the mission.

Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the reestablishment of the Florida State Guard for the first time since World War II. The organization’s website describes it as a state-supported volunteer force providing humanitarian assistance and rapid response during manmade and natural disasters.

That state legislature approved more than $100 million in funding for the State Guard in May.

Since then, the Tampa Bay Times reported there’s been confusion about the guard’s mission, with some recruits thinking they would be serving in a non-military capacity by helping Floridians during disasters. According to the governor’s office, that also includes “protecting [Florida’s] people and borders from illegal aliens and civil unrest.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said, “The Florida State Guard, a military organization, expects its members to receive rigorous military training in order to protect its citizens? Shocking.”

In June, one State Guard volunteer, a disabled veteran, asked a Lt. Colonel questions about their training, and according to an incident report, the response was, “So you’re the leader of the group!” apparently referencing volunteers who were criticizing the new organization.

That volunteer said later, sergeants ordered him to do push-ups, but he refused, telling them he was 100% disabled and hurting from a physical fitness test the day before. He claimed he was told to go home. According to the incident report, he said he would– but then a white van pulled up, and he was ordered to get in. When he refused, he told investigators, he was grabbed and pushed inside.

According to the incident report, he protested they were assaulting an officer, but he was told he was just a recruit.

He was escorted off base and called the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators there determined that he was subject to the same discipline as the military– such as doing push-ups– and that sergeants had the authority to remove him from the base, even involuntarily, if he refused. Therefore, they determined he wasn’t a victim of battery and false imprisonment, as he had claimed.

A spokesperson for the governor also said, “I’m glad we have over 120 new Guardsmen prepared to respond to riots, illegal immigration, and natural disasters.”

News4JAX has also reached out to the State Guard, but we have not yet received a response.