‘I just want my son to have access to healthcare’: Mom fears getting help because hospitals question her citizenship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida hospitals say they will not turn patients away or report them based on their immigration status.

A new Florida law now requires hospitals to ask patients about their status and it’s turning some people away from getting the help they need.

Maria Solanlly Aizales Villegas worries about her 6-year-old son Jeronimo. He’s full of energy and was diagnosed with a serious asthma condition.

His condition doesn’t stop him from being a kid, but getting care for him has been a challenge.

They’ve been in Jacksonville for three months and started the immigration process. The Spanish-speaking family also has insurance.

Once a week, Aizales Villegas calls to make doctor’s appointments and every time, she said they ask for their immigration status.

“That is when I realized that if I’m not from this country they’re going to deny my baby and his health. And in this country, it’s a crime to get sick,” she said.

Crying and holding her son in her lap, she said she answers the doctor’s questions, then the fear sets in. In the meantime, she orders his medicine from Columbia. They have about a month’s supply left.

“My heart goes out to this mom,” said immigration attorney Renata Castro, with Castro Legal Group.

Castro wants people like Aizales Villegas to know their options.

“I personally would not want to be cared for by a doctor that’s more concerned with my immigration status than with my health condition,” said Castro. “The law that DeSantis passed, does not obligate individuals to report their immigration status. They have the ability to do so voluntarily if they so choose.”

Lawmakers said one of the aims of S.B. 1718, which was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year and requires certain hospitals to collect patient immigration status data information on admission or registration forms, is to quantify the cost of care for those who are undocumented.

GOP lawmakers and supporters argue that taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for undocumented people’s medical care.

Castro said some hospitals confuse asking for status with asking if the patient can pay for treatment.

“In my experience, and I run a very large practice, undocumented migrants will forego lifesaving health care, because they do not want to be a burden on the government,” said Castro. “It’s mostly documented aliens and U.S. citizens who will seek government-funded care.”

This is why Castro said it’s important to find the right healthcare provider.

News4JAX reached out to area hospitals to see how they are implementing the new law.

Baptist Health sent a statement:

“Baptist Health is complying with Florida Statute Section 395.3027 (Florida SB 1718) by asking patients about immigration status. A separate form is not provided to patients. This information is included during patient registration at hospitals and emergency departments. Our team members demonstrate respect and empathy in answering patient questions or concerns. They emphasize the response to the question will not impact the care provided and that individual information, including individual immigration status, will not be reported. Pursuant to Section 395.3027(2), Florida Statutes, all hospitals are required to submit quarterly reports to the Agency for Health Care Administration within 30 days after the end of each calendar quarter. These reports include aggregate data without individual information.”

HCA Florida Orange Park had a similar response:

“HCA Florida Healthcare-affiliated hospitals comply with all applicable state and federal laws and regulations. In accordance with the new Florida Citizenship Law, our hospitals have added a Patient Immigration Status Section as part of the electronic registration process. The inquiry is followed by a statement that the response will not affect patient care or result in a report of the patient’s immigration status to immigration authorities. In compliance with the new law, each HCA Florida Healthcare-affiliated hospital will submit a quarterly report to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration based on input provided by patients. Our priority remains to provide exceptional and compassionate care to all patients.”

News4JAX is waiting to hear back from other hospitals.

Aizales Villegas calls these laws absurd.

“We are humans here and it doesn’t matter if I’m Columbian, Venezuelan, from Asia, Africa, your health is a fundamental right that no one can take away,” she said.

She just wants to take care of her son, without worry of what could come next.