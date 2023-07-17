988 lifeline has answered 5M calls since its launch a year ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One year ago, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline shortened its 10-digit phone number to a three-digit number to make it more accessible for those in need. Eight.

The 988 number was designed to be easy to remember for those who are experiencing a crisis and needed someone to talk to.

The number launched nationally in 2022 and since then 5 million calls have been answered with counselors directing people experiencing mental health crises to the resources they needed.

Gloria Vinson said it has been a game-changer and helped save so many lives.

“You are not alone. We want people to know they are not alone,” Vinson said.

Vinson’s husband, Jimmy, died by suicide in September 2013.

“He was a very good person. He was very family-oriented he was funny. He was the type of person again no suspected suicide,” she said.

988 can be called from any phone, anywhere. Calls are confidential and free. The 988 calls will be routed to the already-established National Suicide Prevention Hotline where mental health counselors will be available.

To cope with his loss, she created the Vinson Foundation in memory of him.

We support families who have lost someone to suicide,” Vinson said. “We help them work with that. We are just a group of people who know what they’re going through.”

The number offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained health counselors. They can help people experiencing suicide, substance use, and mental health crisis.

Vinson said for years she’s been an advocate for mental health awareness and better access to it. That’s why she was excited about the national launch of 988.

She said she wished this type of help would have arrived sooner, so it could’ve helped more people maybe even her husband.

“Suicide is still such a stigma,” Vinson said. “So I think the easier it is for people to get through to them the better.”

Since January, the number of calls coming from people in Florida has increased.

Cheryl Virta with Nami Jax, a mental health organization, said this is a good sign.

“Been making great strides every month the number of calls being answered the number of calls being handled, I know it’s a new number so I know initially there were a couple of hiccups but it’s getting better and better,” Cheryl Virta said. “You will always get somebody.”

Vinson said she is hopeful that more people will use 988 in the future to help them if they’re struggling.

If you know someone dealing with mental health issues, here are a list of resources: