Dave & Buster’s employee sentenced 28 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cordell Russell, 34, was sentenced to 28 years in Florida State Prison with time served for the beating his co-worker to death. He pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Russell and co-worker Thony Roy, 28, got into a fight on Jan. 21 at the Dave & Buster’s on the Southside.

When JSO arrived at the arcade and restaurant, Roy was unresponsive and had no pulse. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on life support. Roy later died.

The family’s attorney says Roy’s relatives are heartbroken and upset.

During the sentencing hearing, Roy’s mother said she had six children and Tony was her youngest. She said her life is shattered and their family wants justice.

Dave & Buster’s issued a statement to News4JAX:

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victim and his family at this terrible time. The safety of our team members and guests is our priority and we are doing everything possible to support the police in their investigation.”

Roy died on Jan. 25, just four days after the fight with Russell.

The family of Roy filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $50,000 in damages for the deadly beating. The lawsuit names Russell, Dave & Busters and the owner of the building.

The lawsuit claims Dave & Busters and the other defendants failed to provide a safe working environment, failed to hire security guards, and allowed dangerous conditions to persist at the business. The lawsuit also claims Dave & Busters knew that Bentley-Russell had a violent past, and concealed the danger from Roy.

According to court records, Cordell Russell pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced in 2017.