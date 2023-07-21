88º

Local News

Large police presence reported at multiple Target stores in Jacksonville; reason unclear

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
JSO on the scene of Target on Beach Blvd. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to at least three Jacksonville Target stores on Thursday night, according to multiple calls and emails received by News4JAX.

A total of 10 people either called or emailed around 8 p.m. to report seeing multiple police officers at Target stores in the area, including stores in Recency, Fleming Island, Mandarin, Beach Boulevard and the store in Oakleaf.

News4JAX went to the store at Beach Blvd. and Hodges Boulevard and the parking lot was shut down as of 8:30 p.m. as well as surrounding businesses.

The viewers said the shopping centers around the stores were shut down and people were evacuated.

As of 8:30 p.m., it was unclear why JSO was at the stores, and a call to JSO was not immediately returned.

