Jaguars cornerback arrest came after heated dispute with girlfriend, who accused him of cheating: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested on a domestic battery charge Friday after police said the woman he was in a relationship with gave them video footage of the incident dating back to September, according to an arrest report.

The report obtained by News4JAX on Monday said the incident occurred on Sept. 22, 2022, when the woman, who Claybrooks has been in a relationship with since last year, was mad because he was cheating on her again.

According to the report, the woman gathered her belongings and headed for the door when she said Claybrooks grabbed her and blocked her from leaving.

The woman didn’t tell police until July 9 and provided officers with surveillance video of the incident, JSO said. News4JAX was not able to get or watch the video. She was interviewed on July 18 and Claybrooks was arrested for the second time on a domestic battery charge the following day.

In April, he was also arrested on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

His bond was set at $25,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the woman, possess any firearms, or travel outside Florida.