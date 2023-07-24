Two Jacksonville companies offer to finish veteran couple’s pool for free after first company abandoned job

A Mandarin couple is fed up with their unfinished pool. It’s full of tadpoles and algae, and it’s been a green mess for almost a year now.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two local Jacksonville pool companies are stepping up to help a veteran couple who said their pool build was abandoned.

After paying over $100,000 to the company, Derand and Deltria Lees’ pool is still a concrete shell almost two years after Staycation Pools & Spas started construction.

Blue Haven Pools has offered to plaster the Lees’ pools for free. Hydra Pools and Pavers has done a free assessment for the Lees and has offered free project management. They’re currently working on helping finish their screened-in porch.

“I really want to say thank you. Thank you for showing that in Duval we do stand proud, and we can be a community who looks out for each other,” Deltria said.

Dane Quintal, the General Manager of Blue Haven Pools, and Nick McAbee, the owner of Hydra Pools and Pavers, both reached out to News4JAX offering to help the Lees after seeing our initial story.

“I reached out because we saw the story and we felt compelled to reach out because it was a Navy couple and our workforce is made up of, we have several employees who are veterans as well and we certainly don’t like to hear someone who served our country left high and dry,” Quintal said.

“I hate to see anybody contract somebody and then not get that project finished so we want do our best to overcome that and make sure they’re made whole with their projects,” McAbee said. “What we want to be able to do is take it from where it’s at and finish it and bring it across the finish line for them.”

The Lees are thankful so many have reached out to help and are excited to hopefully be sitting poolside in the next few months.

“They’re standing up for the community. It’s almost like they’re military. They’re standing up, protecting, serving. They see us struggling and they’re like what can I do. That’s the way! Duval proud, duuuuval,” Deltria said.

Hydra Pools and Pavers is also offering free assessments and estimates for any other customers of Staycation Pools & Spas with unfinished pools. You can reach out to Bridget Baer to schedule an appointment by calling 904-910-5496 or emailing bridget.baer@yahoo.com.