Can the weather cause joint pain?

A UK study found that people with conditions such as arthritis are more likely to experience pain on days with higher humidity, stronger winds and lower barometric pressure.

“As pressure decreases, our tissues – like muscles, ligaments, soft tissue and connective tissue – expand,” explained Andrew Bang, DC, a chiropractor at Cleveland Clinic. “If you have arthritis, like osteoarthritis, the space is already reduced in your joint. The pressure change expands those tissues, so now they’re butting up against arthritis. Maybe that’s why people hurt more when the barometric pressure changes.”

Dr. Bang, who did not take part in the study, said many patients have achy joints when the weather changes.

He noted extreme temperatures seem to aggravate people, whether that’s hot or cold.

The theories as to why vary, and studies on the topic have turned up mixed results.

But to combat joint pain, Dr. Bang encourages people to stay active.

With a lot of people working from home, he recommends getting up from the desk when possible as well as doing some simple exercises throughout the day.

“If you have a standing desk, that’s a great time to stand during a meeting. You could also do isometrics,” Dr. Bang said. “I love isometrics because they’re simple and they’re effective. For example, let’s say my shoulders and back are tight. I could push my hands together really hard and hold for a period of time.”

Dr. Bang said consistently doing these exercises can be the key to finding joint pain relief.