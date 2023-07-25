Prince Holland’s mom wants to bring community together through football tournament in honor of son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of a teen shot and killed in a drive-by after leaving football tryouts wants to give back to the community by hosting a flag football tournament.

Chantel Brown said the event would not only honor Prince Holland but it would also help others in need.

Holland was killed last December when he was riding in an SUV with four others on Jacksonville’s Northwest side.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcel Johnson and Kentrevious Garard in connection to the shooting.

Brown said when she lost her son, she gave up on football because she felt like the sport took her son away from her.

“He wanted to be a professional football player,” Brown said. “He loved football. He eats, sleeps, and drinks football. He was always wanting to have fun. So, I’m trying to get our family back to that point.”

So, for Brown, organizing the tournament is one way to connect neighborhoods together.

“Football brings people together. It’s been doing it for years. So why stop now? My son was trying to bring everybody together through football. So now, I have to live for him through football,” Brown said.

Brown also shared this message for the community:

“As a parent who lost their child to gun violence, I suggest that all of you leave your guns at home,” she said. “It’s not a gunfight. It’s not a war. It is for positivity to bring us together. It’s not to separate us.”

Brown is looking for a field to host the event at and is also encouraging vendors, organizations and participants to become a part of the tournament.

She’s planning to host the tournament on August 5.

For more information, you can email Chantel Brown at Chantelpolite8286@gmail.com.