16-year-old girl arrested for alleged arson after setting couch on fire at Ocala hotel

OCALA, Fla. – Authorities arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl who allegedly set fire to a couch at a hotel in central Florida around 3:24 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Multiple fire engines responded to the fire at the Hilton Ocala on 3600 SW 36th Avenue and — with help from the Ocala police department — evacuated guests from the nine-story hotel, according to an Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) press release.

Firefighters found the fire had started on the first floor after walking down the hallway near the banquet rooms. After using a thermal imaging camera, crews located the seat of the fire. The sprinkler system helped to smother the flames which consumed a couch and scorched an adjacent wall, according to a report.

The fire was extinguished entirely within seven minutes of arrival, Ocala Fire Rescue said. No injuries were reported and hotel guests were returned to their rooms the same morning.

The 16-year-old — visiting from Peoria, IL — allegedly started the fire after fighting with her mother, officials said.

The damage to the hotel is estimated to be a couple hundred thousand dollars.