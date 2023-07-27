Former Duval superintendent lands new job as CEO of national anti-racist literacy nonprofit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It didn’t take long for former Duval County Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to find a new job after officially stepping down on Monday.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Greene is set to become the CEO of Children’s Literacy Initiative (CLI), a national early literacy nonprofit that “seeks to dismantle structural racism by providing Black and Latinx children with the anti-racist early literacy instruction, support, and advocacy needed to create equity in education.”

“As I embark on my next chapter in the journey to empower educators and children, joining CLI is a tremendous honor,” Greene said in a release. “Now, more than ever, it is crucial to prioritize high-quality professional learning support for teachers and ensure that children receive the effective, joyful, and culturally responsive literacy instruction they deserve. I am thrilled to join an organization that places such immense importance on equity and evidence-based learning, and the Science of Reading, and eagerly anticipate collaborating with school and district partners nationwide to collectively build and sustain powerful learning communities.”

CLI said that Greene has a deep commitment to social justice and racial healing and noted that she oversaw the renaming of six Duval County public schools that honored Confederate leaders.

Greene announced her decision to retire as head of Duval schools back in May and her last day on the job was June 2. Greene stepped down early following a series of investigations within the district amid claims of abuse and a toxic work and learning environment at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

DCPS is holding a nationwide search to find Greene’s replacement. The Florida School Board Association is the consulting firm overseeing the process. The initial contract for the firm is costing taxpayers $35,000.

In September and October, the position will be advertised with applications submitted to the board as they are received.

Then through November, the group will work with the Board to narrow the list down to semi-finalists and finalists before a final candidate is selected. The school board will hold 4 in-person meetings and 2 online meetings for parents and community members to weigh in.

The new superintendent is expected to transition into the role in December and start by the start of the new year.

Right now, the district is being led by Doctor Dana Kriznar.