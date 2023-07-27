84º
Lake Asbury road project that’s made residents frustrated expected to finish by July 30

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Lake Asbury, Clay County
Aerial view of road construction zone that is causing an uproar for some Clay County residents in Lake Asbury. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Lake Asbury continue to remain frustrated over a major road closure.

This closure is on Sandridge Road right in front of Lake Asbury Junior High.

The road closure has rerouted several large neighborhoods a number of miles simply to go shopping or get gas.

The county has told News4JAX that the entire road was closed to make the project go quicker with a goal of having it wrapped up before school starts.

On Wednesday, the county confirmed that the project is still on pace to reopen on Sunday, July 30 at 11 p.m.

Scott is a multi-Emmy Award Winning Anchor and Reporter, who also hosts the “Going Ringside With The Local Station” Podcast. Scott has been a journalist for 25 years, covering stories including six presidential elections, multiple space shuttle launches and dozens of high-profile murder trials.

