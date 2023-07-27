Man fatally shot in home on Jacksonville’s Eastside: JSO

Police are investigating a death on Winthrop Street on the Eastside of Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Thursday morning inside a home on Winthrop Street on Jacksonville’s Eastside, police said.

Sgt. Robert Hinson said investigators were called to the home about 3:30 a.m. by someone who had dialed 911. That person is speaking with investigators, but Hinson would not elaborate on that person’s relationship to the victim or if anyone else was inside the home when the shooting took place.

He said it’s unclear what time the shooting happened.

Police are looking for surveillance video or anyone with more information about the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org or you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.