Man fatally shot during argument at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the Hyde Park area of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting at the Cross Creek apartments on Manotak Avenue stemmed from a domestic altercation between two men around 2:30 a.m. They said the argument spilled outside the apartment unit and the shooting happened on the sidewalk.

The shooter, who was at the scene when officers arrived and found the man dead, is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Officers believe there were four people inside the apartment at the time, including children.

Police are still trying to piece together what led to the argument.

A sergeant who provided information to the media said it’s believed the shooter is dating a woman who was inside the apartment at the time. Officers also said they believe the man he shot is the ex-spouse of someone else inside the apartment.

No one else was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.