Wet road sends car into oncoming traffic on I-75 in Columbia County; Mother, 6-year-old die in crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake City mother and her 6-year-old daughter died and three others were injured Saturday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Columbia County.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a gray sedan was driving southbound on I-75 when wet road conditions caused it to leave the roadway. The sedan crossed the grass median before it traveled into the northbound lane and collided with a white SUV.

After the initial collision, a blue SUV collided with the white SUV in the northbound lanes of I-75, the release said.

The 28-year-old woman driving the gray sedan and a 6-year-old girl in the car died at the scene, the release said. A 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy in the car suffered serious injuries. FHP does not identify crash victims, but a GoFundMe account sent to News4JAX recognized the woman and child that passed away as Ariel and Braxleigh “Brax” Pinnick. A celebration of life service for the two will be held on July 28.

The driver of the white SUV, a 30-year-old woman from Quincy, Florida, suffered minor injuries.

A 54-year-old Lake City man driving the second SUV and his two passengers -- a 41-year-old and a 10-year-old -- were not injured.