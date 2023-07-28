Summer essentials: Consumer Reports breaks down the best cooler, bluetooth speaker, sunscreen

The experts at Consumer Reports are sharing some top-tested essentials that are good for the whole family -- and your wallet too!

A day at the beach, pool or park can go from fun to fabulous with just a little bit of planning, and the experts at Consumer Reports are sharing some top-tested essentials that are good for the whole family – and your wallet too!

Don’t get sunburned!

A good day starts and ends without a sunburn.

“I always pack a hat, something to cover my feet and of course a sunscreen that’s broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher!” said Consumer Reports Health Editor Trisha Calvo.

Top in Consumer Reports’ tests is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50. Make sure to reapply every 2 hours or after swimming! And no, it’s not just for babies. Adults can use it, too.

Play some music!

You can keep the good times rolling with the right tunes and a portable speaker. Consumer Reports recommends the Bose SoundLink Color II.

“It’s good for sound. It’s very easy to use and it’s got decent versatility,” said Elias Arias, Consumer Reports Audio/Video Ratings Project Leader.

Keep your food and drinks cold!

If you want to serve more than snacks, you’ll need a cooler. Check out the $20 Coleman Chiller Cooler. With about 1 inch of insulation, it was great at maintaining a cool temperature in Consumer Reports’ lab tests.

And Consumer Reports Food Safety Expert James E. Rogers says that’s especially important this time of year.

“Bacteria love hot and humid summer weather, making it the perfect time of year for harmful bacteria to quickly multiply on food,” Rogers warned.

To keep your food cold, pack your cooler full. Try not to leave any open space and put new ice or frozen ice packs on top.

And when it is time to go home, be aware that many national, state, and local parks are “carry in, carry out,” so plan to bring your trash and recycling home with you.

Consumer Reports says if you’ll be driving far, try to keep the cooler in the air-conditioned part of your car. Then when you get where you’re going, stash it in a shady spot. It’s important you don’t leave food out of the cooler for more than 2 hours—or 1 hour if the temperature is over 90 degrees.