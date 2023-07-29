2nd Over The Counter version of Narcan approved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FDA approved ANOTHER drug to combat the ongoing opioid overdose crisis. It’s an over-the-counter version of Naloxone called Rivive. You won’t need a prescription to purchase it.

Kasey Dille has made it to the other side of drug addiction. She’s been clean for the past six years and no longer abuses prescription pills.

“So many people believe that addiction is a disease. No, it’s not. It’s much deeper than that. There are so many root issues as to why a person uses in the first place, whether it’s abuse, neglect, rejection,” Said Dille who is the Executive Director of Teen Challenge Rehab.

19.7 million American adults struggle with drug addiction according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Opioid addiction is the most prevalent.

Dille is now an executive director of Teen Challenge rehab after beating her own addiction. She experienced firsthand how drugs like Narcan which reverse opioid overdoses can save someone’s life.

“For me, I was in addiction for over 10 years and the last time I overdosed they used Narcan to save my life. And so, I’m grateful for that,” Dille said.

Rivive is expected to be on shelves next year. It’s expected to sell for $36.