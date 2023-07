JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in the stomach Friday night on the 3000 block of Moncrief Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of a shopping center around 11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

JSO said the shooter left the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500 or you contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.